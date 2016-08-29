Velda E. Russell

SURGOINSVILLE - Velda E. Russell, age 90, of Surgoinsville, formerly of St. Clair, went to be with the Lord peacefully, Saturday, August 27, 2016, at Indian Path Hospital. The family will receive friends anytime at the home of Clifford Russell 198 Dickerson Lane, Surgoinsville, and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Greg Fletcher and Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in the Russell-Johnson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.