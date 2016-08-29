Hedrick Winkle

ROGERSVILLE - Hedrick Winkle, age 72 of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2016 at Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville. At his request a small graveside service will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at McKinney Cemetery with Rev. Rip Noble officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers or food the family asks that contributions be made to help a child who may not be able to afford to play ball or get a backpack for school, a church youth group or even just help a child in crisis, that would have meant the world to him. Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is serving the Winkle family.