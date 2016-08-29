Gary Allen Hilton

ABINGDON, VA - Gary Allen Hilton, age 73, passed on Saturday, August 27, 2016, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Visitation with the family will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2016, in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Thomas officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia Army National Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in Mr. Hilton’s name. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The Hilton family is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.