Edith "Edie" King

BLOUNTVILLE - Edith “Edie” King, 72, of Blountville, was born July 16, 1944 and passed away on Friday, August 26, 2016 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She has now won her battle with cancer. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, August 29, 2016 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport or anytime at the home of Mr. King. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jimmy Gross, officiating. An entombment will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at Oak Hill Mausoleum, Kingsport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for medical expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the King family.