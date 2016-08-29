Eddie D. “Ed” Robinson

KINGSPORT - Eddie D. "Ed" Robinson, 45, Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2016, at his residence, following a courageous battle with cancer. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12-2:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport and at other hours at the residence. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel. Burial will follow in New Canton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Dotson, Joey Doston, T.J. Crawford, Jamie East, Chris Boehn and Scotty Jeffers.