Carl Lee Jones, Sr.

61 years ago Carl Reached down and took the hand of the love of his life, Nancy, and on August 27th Nancy reached down from heaven to take his hand and to reunite their love and to guide him home where his valiant battle with cancer was won. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. at East Tennessee Funeral Home or anytime at hte home of the daughter Janice Harvey - 3100 Lucy Place in Kingsport. A masonic service will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with MM Martin lodge #547 officiating Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. To post an online condolence please visit easttnfuneral.com or follow us on Facebook. East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery are honored to serve the Jones Family.