Alma Eloise Fitzpatrick

DUFFIELD, VA - Alma Eloise Fitzpatrick, 81, Duffield, VA, passed away, Sunday, August 28, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2016, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Ron Adams and Pastor Brian Haggard officiating. The Pleasant View Independent Baptist singers will provide the music. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 1, 2016, at Lane Cemetery in the Copper Creek Community. Family will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.