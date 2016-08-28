William “Bill” Goins

PENNINGTON GAP, VA - William “Bill” Goins, age 62 of the Big Hill Community in Pennington Gap, VA was born in Pennington Gap on Sunday, December 27, 1953 and passed away on Friday, August 26, 2016 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Monday, August 29, 2016 in the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Pennington Gap, VA with Clarence Gibson and Doug Gibson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. Monday until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bill’s granddaughter for school expenses so he can help Haley one last time. Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 Phone 276-546-2456 Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of William “Bill” Goins.