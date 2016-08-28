Evelyn Marie Hall

CLYDE, OH - Evelyn Marie Hall, 81, formerly of Wise, VA, passed away Friday, August 26, 2016 at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. Funeral services for Evelyn Hall will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Paul Finney officiating. Burial will follow in the Hall Family Cemetery Wise, VA. The Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, August 29, 2016 and from 12 noon till time of services at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.