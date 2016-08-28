Elsie Kate Stapleton

CHURCH HILL - Elsie Kate Stapleton, age 85, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Friday, August 26, 2016 at the Church Hill Health Care & Rehab following an extended illness. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 pm Sunday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted 6 pm in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Chris Crabtree officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 am Monday at the Church Hill Memory Gardens with Josh Rutledge, Jonathan Jennings, Jonathan Tilley, Tim Belbey, Gale Rutledge and Jimmy Baumgardner serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10 am Monday morning to leave in procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908. To leave an online message for the Stapleton family, please contact us @www.jfhonline.com Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Stapleton family.