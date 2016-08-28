Beppie “Elizabeth” Gillespie

SEVIERVILLE - Beppie "Elizabeth" Gillespie, age 63, of Sevierville, TN., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2016 at her home. The family will have a gathering of friends on Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 10:00A.M. until 12:00 noon, then proceed to West View Cemetery for a graveside service with her pastor: Rev. Larry Burchett. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements.