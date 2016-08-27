Lisa Susan Gardner

Lisa Susan Gardner, 59, passed away August 10, 2016 in Olathe, Kansas after a brief illness. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall at noon at Salem United Methodist Church, 220 Boozy Creek Road, Blountville, Sunday, September 4, 2016. Lisa's memorial service will be held at 1:30 and the spreading of her ashes will immediately follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 220 Boozy Creek Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.