Linda Bray Hammond

GATE CITY, VA - Linda Carol Bray Hammond, 72, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, August 27, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2016 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Bill Tignor officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at the Bray Family Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or to a charity of one's choice.