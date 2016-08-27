John Blanton

WEBER CITY, VA - John Paul Blanton, 83 of Weber City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 26, 2016 at Bristol Hospice House following a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2016 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Rev. Paul Blessing officiating. Burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brent Meyers, Freddie Barnett, Ronnie Tipton, Harold Blanton, John Thomas Blanton and Bryson Gillenwater. Honorary pallbearers will be Burl Jennings, Howard Tipton, Paul Roark, Jordan Graham, Larry Thompson and Mike Grizzle. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Wellmont Foundation (Bristol Hospice House), PO 1069, Kingsport, TN 37662-9968. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Blanton family.