George Stewart Warwick

KINGSPORT - George Stewart Warwick, 72, passed away Wednesday (August 24, 2016) after a long battle with COPD. The family will receive friends on Monday (August 29, 2016) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Church (1300 Sunset Drive Gray, TN 37615). Funeral services will immediately follow at 6:30 p.m. with Pastors Clint Andrews and Rob Aubrey officiating. Committal services will be held Tuesday morning (August 30, 2016) at 11:00 a.m. in the Garden of Good Shepherd at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the Warwick family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Warwick family.