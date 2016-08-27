Donald Franklin Lane

JOHNSON CITY - Donald Franklin Lane, 47, Johnson City, TN was called home on Wednesday, August 24, 2016 in Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2016 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p. m., Sunday, August 28, 2016 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Pastor Greg DePriest will be officiating. Jason Boyd & Rob Price will provide the music. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m., Sunday to go in procession to the graveside service. An online guest register is available for the Lane family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Donald Franklin Lane.