Terry Arnold Begley

KINGSPORT - Terry Arnold Begley, 48, Kingsport, TN was welcomed into the arms of our Father in Heaven on Wednesday, August 24, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2016 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Evangelist Kenneth Neeley officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2016 at Brickey Cemetery in the Wood Community of Scott County, VA. Greg Parker, Steve Laney, Ronnie "MacDow" Stallard, Herman Soares, Sean Javens, Tommy Sawyer and Matt Begley will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Gate City Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m., Sunday, August 28, 2016 to go in procession to the graveside service. An online guest register is available for the Begley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Terry Arnold Begley.