Robert Eugene Lloyd

CHURCH HILL - Robert Eugene Lloyd, age 77, of Church Hill, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at his home following an extended illness. Calling hours are from 6 to 7 pm Saturday at the Johnson - Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Memorial service will be conducted 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating.