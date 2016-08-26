George B. Smith

KINGSPORT - George B. Smith 84, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2016 at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5PM to 7PM on Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Scott-County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bryan Moore and Pastor Justin Smith officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 2PM on Sunday, August 29, 2016 at Holston View Cemetery. Rusty Smith, Jimmy Dale Hite, Keegan Norris, Randy Jennings, Brandon Smith, and Donnie Littleton will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Fordtown Men's Bible Class. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30PM to go in procession to the cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the people that helped take care of their dad Edith Maden, Margaret Gilreath, Bea Maness, and Jimmy Dale Hite. They would also like to thank Meals on Wheels, and the staff at Wellmont 5th floor nursing staff and hospice care. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Fordtown Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at, 444 Old Fordtown Rd. Kingsport, TN 37663. To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Smith family.