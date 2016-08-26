Frances L. “Dodson” Jaynes

KINGSPORT - Frances L. “Dodson” Jaynes, 97, of Kingsport, a faithful servant of God, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 25th at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living in Erwin, TN. The family wants to thank the nurses and staff at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living for all the love and care they gave to Frances, and also our thanks to Avalon Hospice for all they did to give her comfort and help. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5-7:00 pm at Oakwood Forest Christian Church in Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Marlin S. Jaynes, Jr. officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 10:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Oakwood Forest Christian Church, 1713 E. Sevier Ave., Kingsport, TN 37664. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Frances L. “Dodson” Jaynes.