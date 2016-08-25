APPALACHIA, VA - Shirley J. Barker, 66, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at her home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Thee Church in Appalachia. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with her son, Pastor Willie Barker, officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Thee Church, P. O. Box 366, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral Home is serving the Barker family.