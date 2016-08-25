Mrs. Bernice Ledford

TELFORD - Mrs. Bernice Ledford, age 62, Telford, passed away Wednesday August 24, 2016 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City. Bernice and her husband Russell owned and operated Ledford’s Produce, they have sold produce around the area for many years. The family will receive family and friends Saturday August 27, 2016, 10:00-2:00PM at the Home, 227 Rauhof Rd Telford, TN 37690, and from 6:00- 8:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with funeral to follow with Rev. David Tydings officiating. Graveside services will be Sunday August 28, 2016 2:00PM at New Victory Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821