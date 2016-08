James “Jimbo” Broadwater, Jr.

GATE CITY, VA - James “Jimbo” Broadwater, Jr., 65, of Gate City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning (August 25, 2016) at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Scott County. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Broadwater family.