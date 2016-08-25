Audrey Darnell McNew

KINGSPORT – Audrey Darnell McNew, 87 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at Elmcroft of Kingsport following a long illness. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2016 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. Friends may also call anytime at the residence. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jonnie Darnell and Rev. Daniel Clark officiating. Music will be provided by Pastor Derek McElhenny, Jody Matney, Valerie Hammonds, Christy Hicks, Reverends Greg and Kim Peterson. An entombment will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Memorial Park (Mausoleum #4). Those wishing to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the mausoleum at 10:55 a.m. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and the staff at Elmcroft at Kingsport for the care given to Audrey during her illness.