Zackary Vance Livesay

SURGOINSVILLE - Zackary Vance Livesay, age 22, of Surgoinsville, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2016, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by family and close friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Saturday (8/27/16) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Sunday (8/28/16) at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.