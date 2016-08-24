Teresa Morrison Aesque

KINGSPORT - Teresa Morrison Aesque, 59, Kingsport, passed away Monday, August 22, 2016 after a brief illness at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 7:00p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating. A private family graveside will be conducted with Pastor David Salley officiating. Pallbearers will be Ed Ragsdale, Eddie Ragsdale, Joe Franklin, Ron Puckett, David Horne and Matthew Puckett. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Teresa Morrison Aesque.