LOUISVILLE - Silas R. "SR" Fuller, age 83, of Louisville, passed away on August 22, 2016. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 26, 2016 from 12:00-2:00pm in the mausoleum chapel of Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm, with Rev. Kenny Armstrong officiating. The graveside service will follow the funeral service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Copper Creek Primitive Baptist Church (Send to Flo Minton, 439 Farmhouse Dr. Nickelsville, VA 24271). Condolences may be offered at www.sherwoodchapel.net.