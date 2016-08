Maurice Leon Trammell, Sr.

ROGERSVILLE - Maurice Leon Trammell, Sr., age 87, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday (8/21/16) at Life Care Center of Gray. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm Friday (8/26/16) at Russell Chapel AME Zion Church. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 pm. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.