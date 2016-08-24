Marcus King

BLOUNTVILLE - Marcus King, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning August 18, 2016. A memorial service will be held at Green Springs Presbyterian Church, 22007 Green Springs Church Rd., Abingdon, VA 24211 on Friday, August 26th at 4:00 p.m. Receiving of friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to G. S. Presbyterian Church or to William King Museum of Arts c/o Deb Kerr, P. O. Box 2256, Abingdon, VA, 24212. Farris Funeral Service and Crematory are serving the family of Marcus King.