Janet Sue Rogers

JOHNSON CITY - On a beautiful morning, August 23, 2016, Janet Sue Rogers, 50, of Johnson City, left this earth, joining her Heavenly Father to walk the streets of gold. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A celebration of life will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.