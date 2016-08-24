Eva Virginia Booher Reed

BRISTOL, VA - Eva Virginia Booher Reed, age 90, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2016 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2016 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. on Friday at Gardner's Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Grandsons.