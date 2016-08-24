Eric Wayne Page

KINGSPORT - Eric Wayne Page, 47, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by family, friends and pastor, on Saturday, August 20, 2016, at his residence following injuries sustained in an automobile accident 6 years ago. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery. Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at Hamlett-Dobson at 12:00 pm Thursday and then proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dave Kilgore, Alvin Hunt, Alan Ward, Billy Dingus, J.R. Piercy and Jonathan Page. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the United Spinal Association, http://www.spinalcord.org. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Eric Wayne Page.