Edward Christian Jones

Edward Christian Jones, 94, formerly of Lynn Avenue in Kingsport, TN, passed on August 22, 2016 peacefully, and thankfully without the Fire and Brimstone of his favorite Bible study, the Book of Revelations. At his request no service will be held and his ashes scattered in his beloved Gulf of Mexico where he joyfully sailed and lived on his boat for over two years. Donations may be made to: Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice and Palliative Care, 8060 Spyglass Hill Road Viera, FL 32940