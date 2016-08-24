Eddie Wilson

ROGERSVILLE - Eddie Wilson, age 55, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord, Monday (8/22/16). The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Wednesday (8/24/16) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. George (Fuzz) Bradley, Jr. and Rev. Jonathan Carver officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Thursday (8/25/16) at Dodson Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.