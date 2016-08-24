Christopher Carl "Chris" Sandidge

SURGOINSVILLE - Christopher Carl "Chris" Sandidge, 45, of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 21, 2016, at his home unexpectedly. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2016, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville and anytime at the home of his mother. Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Tecky Hicks and Chaplain Barry Carr officiating. Graveside will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Members of the Kingsport Fire Department will serve as pallbearers. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.