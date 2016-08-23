Rev. Connie Ray Potter

NORTON, VA - Rev. Connie Ray Potter, 71, died Monday, August 22, 2016, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap, Va. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Cliff Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home, 956 Park Ave. NW, Norton, VA 24273.