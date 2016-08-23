Ray “R.V.” Vincent Matthews

KINGSPORT - Ray "R.V." Vincent Matthews, 97, passed away on August 20, 2016 at NHC Health Care Center. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday in the chapel of Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services. Mr. Matthews will be laid to rest at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian, Indiana.