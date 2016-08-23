Oscar Lee Bailey

KINGSPORT - Oscar Lee Bailey, 87, of Kingsport, was called by Jesus and he went home on August 19, 2016. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, 5-7:00pm at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. Services will immediately follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Johnny Gibson officiating. Special music will be provided by Way of Life Singers. A committal service will be held, Wednesday, 10:45am, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family.