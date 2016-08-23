Mariom Virginia Hamilton

WISE, VA - Mariom Virginia Hamilton, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 22, 2016 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services for Virginia Hamilton will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, August 25, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Mike Hunsucker officiating. The Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 26, 2016 in the Wise Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Friday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.