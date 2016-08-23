Lynn Murphree

Lynn Murphree, age 72, entered the Gates of Heaven from Holston Valley Medical Center on Sunday, August 21, 2016 after a valiant battle through the years with a multitude of illnesses. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2016 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor David Salley officiating. Music will be under the direction of Terry Bennett. Attendees to the Celebration of Life Service are asked to share a favorite story about Lynn. His instructions to Pat and Britt were to have a joyful time during the service with no crying. Entombment Committal Service will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers are nephews, Robert Graham, Kelly Perrin, Benny Bowman, Jarrid Graham and friends Charlie Muse and Craig Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are his host of friends, former students, college and athletic recruits. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gravelly Baptist Church Flag Garden, 647 Gravely Road, Kingsport, TN 37660. The care of Lynn Murphree and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.