La Keoviengxai

KINGSPORT - La Keoviengxai, 79, Kingsport, entered into rest, Friday, August 19, 2016 at Indian Path Medical Center. The family will greet guest and share memories from 4-7 pm Thursday and Friday August 26 and 27, 2016 at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City, TN. Services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow at Heritage Cremation Care Center. Online condolences may be shared through www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is serving the family.