Doris Marie Carter

Doris Marie Carter passed away peacefully at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center on August 20, 2016, after an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Steve Pedersen officiating; and Eulogy by Bob Dorsey. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those planning on attending the graveside service are asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession. Pallbearers will be friends and family. In the last years of Doris’s life, she battled dimentia. The family has been blessed with loving caregivers and we wish to thank Dorothy Cox, Hilliary Jackson, Lyssa Cofter, Amanda Bowlin, Tammy Carberry, Jozey Harper, and Amy Dickey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Doris Marie Carter.