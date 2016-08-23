Delbert Bruner

Rogersville - Delbert Bruner, age 84 of Rogersville, passed away Monday, August 22, 2016 at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville. Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 24, 2016 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ulias Brown, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is serving the Bruner family.