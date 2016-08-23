Dana Geneva Roberts

GATE CITY, VA - Dana Geneva (Kindle) Roberts, 61, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, August 22, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center of an apparent heart attack. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - & 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2016 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jeff DeBoard officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2016 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service. An online guest register is available for the Roberts family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Dana Geneva Roberts.