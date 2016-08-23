Charles D. White

BRISTOL, VA - Charles D. White, 62, of Bristol, VA passed away Sunday, August 21, 2016 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2016 at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent to Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas TX 75265-0309. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. White and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.