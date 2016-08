Betty Joan Cruz

KINGPORT - Betty Joan Cruz, 80, passed away on August 22, 2016 at Holston Manor in Kingsport. The family will hold services at a later date. Please visit our website for updated service times. To leave an online message for the Cruz family, please visit us @www.tribute-services.com. Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Cruz family. 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City, 207-0771.