JCPD: Woman accused husband of hiding her methadone, shot him in chest

Becky Campbell, NET News Service • Today at 1:19 PM

A woman accused of shooting her husband Tuesday evening told police she believed her husband stole her methadone so she bought a gun to threaten him, according to a court document and information detailed at a press conference.

Mary Elizabeth Winter, 42, 107 Sequoyah Drive, was arrested on a single charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Officers responded to Winter’s residence after the victim, Billy Nutter, called 911 for help. They found Nutter lying on the ground outside the residence with a gunshot wound to his upper left chest and upper left arm.

Johnson City Police investigations Sgt. Mike Adams said Winter was upfront about what happened and immediately admitted she had shot her husband after a dispute over her methadone. The couple’s 16-year-old daughter had witnessed the shooting and apparently corroborated information police obtained from Winter and Nutter.

Read more at the Johnson City Press.

