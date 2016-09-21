Gunfire at Kingsport restaurant spurs felony arrest

Callie S. Lewis, 24, was jailed in the incident. Despite moderate traffic in the area at the time, and other bystanders at the scene, no injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. According to 911 callers, a woman had fired multiple shots at Wendy's, 410 W. Stone Drive.

Kingsport police records state that as officers arrived on scene, employees were "jumping up and down and pointing" at a Hyundai Sonata that was fleeing onto Teasel Drive. A traffic stop was quickly conducted at Cobbleston Place, where a female driver stated that the car belonged to Lewis.

The driver reportedly added that she and Lewis — who was not in the vehicle when stopped by police — had arrived at Wendy's together, where Lewis fired a gun at a man. Details on what potentially spurred the incident were not included in police records. As of Wednesday afternoon, detectives were continuing to investigate circumstances of the incident.

An affidavit filed in Kingsport General Sessions Court includes witnesses statements that Lewis shot at a man while he ran toward Stone Drive. He was not immediately located by officers arriving to the reports of gunfire.

Court records state that "several" shell casings were recovered as evidence from the parking lot. The affidavit also notes that Lewis "fired a handgun in a populated area in the direction of a busy state road with moderate traffic ... placed bystanders at risk of being shot."

Lewis was located later Tuesday evening at a home on Walker Street and placed under arrest. She has been charged with felony reckless endangerment.

A KPD investigation is ongoing with no additional details currently available.