KPD: Two sought in credit card theft case

Staff report • Today at 6:00 PM

KINGSPORT — Police are searching for two men in their investigation of a credit card stolen from a vehicle at the YMCA and then fraudulently used to make $1,500 in purchases.

According to a Tuesday morning press release, the theft occurred between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the YMCA, 1840 Meadowview Parkway. The victim reported the credit card had been left in her wallet that was inside of her vehicle.

That same evening, the card was reportedly used to make three purchases at the Walgreens on East Stone Drive. Police said the transactions were made just minutes apart.

Two white male suspects were captured on surveillance video. Anyone who recognizes the men pictured are asked to call Kingsport Police Department detectives at (423) 229-9429 or dial Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously and online via the Kingsport Police Department's "Citizen Feedback" forms: http://police.KingsportTN.gov/Citizen_Feedback

