Five charged in knock-off boot scheme

And according to federal prosecutors, the plan also involved purchasing boots made in China and then telling everyone the products were made in America.

Last week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against 65-year-old Ferguson and four other Wellco executives and managers: Matthew Lee Ferguson, 40, (senior vice president of sales); Kerry Joseph Ferguson, 35, (director of marketing and communications); Matthew Harrison Martland, 32, (director of distribution and logistics); and Stephanie Lynn Kaemmerer, 44, (inside sales representative and operations manager).

Vincent Ferguson is the father of Matthew Lee Ferguson, Kerry Joseph Ferguson and Kaemmerer.

The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, major fraud against the United States and smuggling. All five were arrested, pleaded not guilty to the charges and released on bond. A jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 1.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The indictment seeks forfeiture of approximately $8.1 million.

Founded in Waynesville, N.C., in 1941, Wellco Enterprises was a manufacturer and supplier of military and other rugged footwear, including combat boots for the U.S. armed forces. According to the indictment, from 2006 through 2012 the U.S. Department of Defense paid Wellco more than $138 million for military footwear.

In May 2007, two investment firms acquired Wellco in a $22 million deal and made it a subsidiary of Tactical Holdings Operations. Two years later, the company opened a 100,000-square-foot facility in Morristown and relocated its headquarters from Waynesville, N.C., to Knoxville.

According to prosecutors, Vincent Ferguson was president, CEO and director at Wellco from March 2006 through November 2012 and after the acquisition became the CEO of Tactical Holdings. Prior to his appointment at Wellco, Vincent Ferguson discussed with Wellco’s board of directors his turnaround plan for the company.

According to the indictment, the plan was for Wellco to develop commercial channels for sale of the company’s footwear and to aggressively pursue sales to the U.S. government.

However, prosecutors claim Ferguson and the other defendants conspired to import military-style boots from China and other foreign countries, then marketing and selling the boots to the U.S. government, government contractors and the public as being “Made in the USA.”

According to court records, from December 2008 to August 2012, the defendants marketed and sold more than $8 million in boots falsely advertised as being made in the USA.

More specifically, the boot uppers and insoles were manufactured in China, and the soles were affixed at Wellco’s Morristown facility. Prosecutors claim the defendants required the Chinese plant to include the American flag and/or “USA” on the labels of certain boot uppers and to omit any reference to the actual country of origin.

The defendants did so in order to be compliant with certain domestic content preference laws, including the Trade Agreements Act and the Berry Amendment, according to a press release on the indictment.

In July 2014, Wellco filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and one month later, a majority of the company’s assets was purchased by Original Footwear Holdings.

This indictment is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Air Force Office of Special Investigation, General Services Administration Office of Inspector General, and the Defense Contracts Audit Agency.